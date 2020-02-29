Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jack Dorsey > Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal: sources

Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal: sources

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has amassed a stake in Twitter Inc and is pushing for changes, including removal of the social media company's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal - sources

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has amassed a stake in Twitter Inc and is pushing for changes, including removal of the social media company's chief...
Reuters India Also reported by •Indian Express

An activist investor is reportedly preparing a plan to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and the stock is rising (TWTR)

An activist investor is reportedly preparing a plan to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and the stock is rising (TWTR)· Paul Singer, founder of investment firm Elliott Management is planning to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bloomberg reported on Friday. · Singer is reportedly...
Business Insider Also reported by •Indian Express

Tweets about this

FinanzDK

Finanz.dk Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal - https://t.co/WRHn5lo13m https://t.co/A7UvukfFE7 2 minutes ago

DaraWehmeyer

Dara Wehmeyer "Elliott Targets Twitter, Seeking CEO Dorsey's Removal: Sources" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/38brfAVgWa 2 minutes ago

iNews24

iNews24 Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal: sources [RTR https://t.co/s8g0M8wOtx] 9 minutes ago

coolorangecat

One Cool Orange Cat RT @Real_EllieBrown: Inneresting👇🏼 Elliott Targets Twitter, Seeking CEO Dorsey's Removal: Sources https://t.co/YdWFoz1kIU 10 minutes ago

Feedjunkie

Feedjunkie Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal: sources Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has amassed a sta… https://t.co/nbqn6U6ro3 12 minutes ago

twofourx7

twofourx7 Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal: sources https://t.co/xYBMusXj3u 13 minutes ago

iSalehaa

Saleh - صالح أباحسين Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal: sources: Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has amassed a st… https://t.co/CaAt4FFFil 15 minutes ago

Real_EllieBrown

EllieB 💃 #SayIt Just like that. Inneresting👇🏼 Elliott Targets Twitter, Seeking CEO Dorsey's Removal: Sources https://t.co/YdWFoz1kIU 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.