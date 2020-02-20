Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot

BBC News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
India secure top spot in Group A of the Women's T20 World Cup with a dominant seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Melbourne.
 Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

