Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Galen Rupp > Olympic marathon trials: Galen Rupp dominates men's race; 43-year-old makes team

Olympic marathon trials: Galen Rupp dominates men's race; 43-year-old makes team

USATODAY.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Galen Rupp, America's bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, qualified for his fourth Olympic Games by winning the U.S. marathon trials.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WYFF - Published < > Embed
News video: Upstate teacher to run marathon in Olympic Trials

Upstate teacher to run marathon in Olympic Trials 02:00

 Alyssa Bloomquist of Simpsonville will run the marathon in Saturday’s Olympic Trials in Atlanta.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Galen Rupp wins 2nd straight US Olympic marathon trials

ATLANTA (AP) — Galen Rupp reclaimed his status as the nation’s top distance runner Saturday, winning his second straight U.S. Olympic marathon trials and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •azcentral.comESPNReutersNYTimes.com

At Olympic marathon trials, chasing Nike's shoe technology is a big part of race day

Saturday's Olympic marathon trials will look like part race, part technology show as Nike's Vaporfly shoes have changed the competition.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

andrew_via

andrew via RT @FloTrack: Galen Rupp wins the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in 2:09:20, Jacob Riley and Abdi Abdirahman join him as Olympians! #Mar… 35 seconds ago

kflan56

Kerry Flanagan RT @NBCOlympics: Two-time Olympic medalist @G_Rupp qualified for his fourth Olympics after winning #MarathonTrials20. He is joined by @Jak… 5 minutes ago

EKIDEN_News

EKIDEN News RT @guardian: Galen Rupp, Aliphine Tuliamuk win at US Olympic marathon trials https://t.co/BAiiK6kXoe 5 minutes ago

grauniad_news

Grauniad Newspepar naleG Rupp, Aliphine Tuliamuk win at US Olympic narathom trials https://t.co/O9MUiwuQhC 7 minutes ago

guardian

The Guardian Galen Rupp, Aliphine Tuliamuk win at US Olympic marathon trials https://t.co/BAiiK6kXoe 7 minutes ago

cbKosh

Kosh Biddle RT @Willyum_MD: I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Galen Rupp may have just pulled off the biggest power move at the start line of th… 7 minutes ago

SGLRG

SeattleGreenLakeRuns Congrats Galen Rupp, Jacob Riley & Abdi Abdirahman on finishing 1-2-3 at US Olympic #Marathon Trials! 🇺🇸… https://t.co/NbvWYX8EmR 11 minutes ago

Tyler_Southwood

Tyler Southwood Galen Rupp wins U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials https://t.co/qrvXl6r1I1 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.