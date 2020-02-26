Global  

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer ends his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Steyer used his personal fortune to fund much of his campaign, but that wealth made him a target of other candidates and never helped him win a state.
News video: Joe Biden Leads SC Polls, Hoping State’s Record of Picking Democratic Nominee Continues

Joe Biden Leads SC Polls, Hoping State’s Record of Picking Democratic Nominee Continues 01:14

 If there’s an early voting state that could predict the nomination for the Democratic Party, it’s South Carolina. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains why.

Biden Says He Was Never Arrested In South Africa [Video]Biden Says He Was Never Arrested In South Africa

During his campaign for the Democratic Nomination, Joe Biden said he was arrested during a 70's congressional delegation trip to South Africa. On Friday, Biden admitted his recent claims were false...

Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden [Video]Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden

Joe Biden has stakes his entire candidacy on winning the South Carolina primary. Biden had three lousy finishes in the first three nominating contests. Rep. Jim Clyburn said Friday that Biden a..

Steyer drops out of presidential race

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer says he is ending his presidential campaign. “Honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency,” a...
WATCH LIVE: Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina

CBS, Twitter and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute are hosting Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate, which you can watch live above. The seven...
