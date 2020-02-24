How Rep. James Clyburn, a South Carolina icon, helped Biden score his big comeback

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer followed with 11.3%. Based on Edison Media Research exit polling, Biden received the most support from...
An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing early victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid. Conway G. Gittens looks at the..
Watch VideoJust days before the South Carolina primary, one of the state's most influential lawmakers says he's voting for Joe Biden.
House Majority Whip... Newsy Also reported by •Seattle Times •Delawareonline •Reuters