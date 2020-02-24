Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jim Clyburn > How Rep. James Clyburn, a South Carolina icon, helped Biden score his big comeback

How Rep. James Clyburn, a South Carolina icon, helped Biden score his big comeback

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Exit polls showed nearly half of Democratic primary voters in South Carolina said James Clyburn's endorsement was an important factor in their vote.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary 01:20

 Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer followed with 11.3%. Based on Edison Media Research exit polling, Biden received the most support from...

Recent related videos from verified sources

What’s Next For Joe Biden? [Video]What’s Next For Joe Biden?

Joe Biden’s campaign adviser and allies say their challenge is now to seize on the momentum from South Carolina. They want to lock down the moderate wing of the Democratic party, making it a choice..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out [Video]Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing early victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid. Conway G. Gittens looks at the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James Clyburn

Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James ClyburnWatch VideoJust days before the South Carolina primary, one of the state's most influential lawmakers says he's voting for Joe Biden.  House Majority Whip...
Newsy Also reported by •Seattle TimesDelawareonlineReuters

BREAKING: Key South Carolina Democrat, Rep. James Clyburn, Will Reportedly Endorse Joe Biden in 2020 Race

BREAKING: Key South Carolina Democrat, Rep. James Clyburn, Will Reportedly Endorse Joe Biden in 2020 RaceCongressman James Clyburn (D-SC) will reportedly endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential primary, giving Biden a big vote of confidence...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tres444

John Jack James Tres RT @nprpolitics: Democratic Rep. James Clyburn, a key lawmaker in South Carolina who endorsed Joe Biden, says Biden will need to reflect on… 23 minutes ago

TranslatorBot2k

"Translator" 2000 🌊 @AlsoWonderWoman @NateSilver538 Funny, that's exactly what YOU just did, but accused me of it. Don't "fake news" me… https://t.co/zvIh7o3xNU 55 minutes ago

DynamicAmerica

DynamicAmerica.org How Rep. James Clyburn, a South Carolina icon, helped Biden score his big comeback https://t.co/TSbcI9IpSN https://t.co/noRKlBc3jh 2 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @HelloNewsSite: James Clyburn, a South Carolina icon, helped drive comeback https://t.co/I6ckREfEpo #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 2 hours ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News James Clyburn, a South Carolina icon, helped drive comeback https://t.co/I6ckREfEpo #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 2 hours ago

orvskid

Lyn C RT @USATODAY: Taking the stage after his landslide victory in South Carolina, Joe Biden hugged his longtime friend Rep. James Clyburn, who… 2 hours ago

drseid

Dale Seidenschwarz RT @Libertea2012: How Rep. James Clyburn, a South Carolina icon, helped Biden score his big comeback https://t.co/CZO5aP0FyV 3 hours ago

augustm62492795

august miller RT @jimurquhartpixs: I made this earlier tonight on assignment for @reuters - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice Presid… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.