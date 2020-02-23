Biden hopes South Carolina win boosts him on Super Tuesday
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden scored a thundering victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on the strength of African American support, a decisive win that could force moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders. Biden’s win Saturday came at a perilous moment in his 2020 bid […]
