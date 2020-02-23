Global  

Biden hopes South Carolina win boosts him on Super Tuesday

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden scored a thundering victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on the strength of African American support, a decisive win that could force moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders. Biden’s win Saturday came at a perilous moment in his 2020 bid […]
News video: Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out 02:10

 An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing early victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid. Conway G. Gittens looks at the scorecard.

Joe Biden still confident he's going to win South Carolina

"I feel good about where we are. I feel good about going into South Carolina," Biden told "Face the Nation."
Biden seeks decisive South Carolina win to breathe life into presidential bid

Former Vice President Joe Biden seeks a decisive victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie...
Reuters


