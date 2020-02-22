gary kahn RT @gpkny: Oklahoma college recruiter fired after telling students to line up by skin color, hair texture https://t.co/6U3r4W68bo via @ABC1… 46 seconds ago ♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @NBCNews: An Oklahoma college recruiter was fired after allegedly lining students up by skin color and hair texture during a high school… 1 minute ago moonbreeze #Oklahoma college recruiter fired after lining up high school students by skin color, hair texture - disgusting https://t.co/MVYkIyZ1KC 2 minutes ago Lynny RT @KGETnews: High school students in Oklahoma were forced to line up by the color of their skin, and then their hair was allegedly ranked… 2 minutes ago JAMES BUSH RT @InactionNever: An Oklahoma college recruiter was fired after allegedly lining students up by skin color and hair texture during a high… 5 minutes ago gary kahn Oklahoma college recruiter fired after telling students to line up by skin color, hair texture https://t.co/6U3r4W68bo via @ABC11_WTVD 10 minutes ago FierceWarriorNStilettos An Oklahoma college recruiter was fired after allegedly lining students up by skin color and hair texture during a… https://t.co/dmfe34dKH1 17 minutes ago LadyFevreDream RT @egavactip: Several disturbing incidents related to Oklahoma colleges and universities in recent weeks. "College recruiter fired for li… 17 minutes ago