Oklahoma college recruiter fired after lining up high school students by skin color, hair texture

Sunday, 1 March 2020
Students at an Oklahoma City high school were made to line up by skin color and hair texture by a college recruiter who has since been fired.
University recruiter fired after getting US high school students to line up according to skin colour

'Teachers left. They were crying, and they were offended. Their faces just look disgusted,' student says
Independent

3 Arizona students returning from car event killed in crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Arizona high school students enrolled in an automotive technology program were killed when a college van went off a highway on the way...
Seattle Times Also reported by •bizjournalsAl JazeeraUSATODAY.comJerusalem PostThe Age

