'Moment of truth:' Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race two days before Super Tuesday
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, saying he no longer saw a chance of winning, the day after fellow moderate Joe Biden won a big victory in South Carolina.
