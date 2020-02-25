Global  

'Moment of truth:' Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race two days before Super Tuesday

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020
Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, saying he no longer saw a chance of winning, the day after fellow moderate Joe Biden won a big victory in South Carolina.
News video: Everything to Know About Super Tuesday

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday 01:28

 Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S. states for Democrats abroad and in Samoa. More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday....

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? [Video]Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published


Buttigieg to drop out of Democratic race, wants to avoid becoming 'spoiler': adviser

Pete Buttigieg was preparing to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination to avoid becoming a "spoiler" in the contest, an aide said on...
Reuters

Pete Buttigieg Exits US Presidential Campaign

The winner of the first Democratic party early voting contest in Iowa, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, will be dropping out of the race for the...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Japan TodayIndependentNYTimes.comFrance 24Seattle Times

