Italy’s health system at limit in virus-struck Lombardy

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
MILAN (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy has so overwhelmed the public health system there that officials are taking extraordinary measures to care for the sick, seeking to bring doctors out of retirement and accelerate graduation dates for nursing students. The region of Lombardy has been the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak, registering the […]
