Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36
Monday, 2 March 2020 () The Prime Minister is to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on coronavirus following a weekend which saw the number of people infected in the UK climb to 36. Boris Johnson is expected to warn ministers that Covid-19 will present a “significant challenge” to the country as he finalises a new battle plan by the Government. Scotland declared its first case, while 12 new patients were diagnosed in England on Sunday, when the Health Secretary admitted it was “inevitable” coronavirus would continue to spread. (PA Graphics) Matt Hancock would not rule out following China’s lead in shutting down cities if the Covid-19 outbreak escalates. Mr Johnson, who has faced...
