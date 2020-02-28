Global  

Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36

WorldNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36The Prime Minister is to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on coronavirus following a weekend which saw the number of people infected in the UK climb to 36. Boris Johnson is expected to warn ministers that Covid-19 will present a “significant challenge” to the country as he finalises a new battle plan by the Government. Scotland declared its first case, while 12 new patients were diagnosed in England on Sunday, when the Health Secretary admitted it was “inevitable” coronavirus would continue to spread. (PA Graphics) Matt Hancock would not rule out following China’s lead in shutting down cities if the Covid-19 outbreak escalates. Mr Johnson, who has faced...
News video: Boris Johnson: Virus spread in UK 'looks likely'

 But the prime minister says the country is well prepared for any spread of coronavirus.

