Democrat Beto O'Rourke endorses Joe Biden for president
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for Democrats' presidential nomination, as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his challenge to front-runner Bernie Sanders.
Joe Biden called out President Donald Trump’s remarks on the coronavirus being a “hoax.” He said calling the virus a conspiracy is a “bizarre” and “dangerous” thing to do. Biden said: "It just so diminishes the faith that people around the world have in the United States." According to...
Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke was set to endorse Joe Biden's White House bid, according to the New York Times, joining dozens of current... Reuters Also reported by •NPR •FOXNews.com