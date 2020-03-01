Global  

Democrat Beto O'Rourke endorses Joe Biden for president

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for Democrats' presidential nomination, as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his challenge to front-runner Bernie Sanders.
Ex-Sen. Harry Reid endorses Joe Biden for president: 'A much-needed stabilizing force'

The former U.S. Senator, who remains a powerful political kingmaker in Nevada, said Biden can unseat President Donald Trump in November.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comReuters

Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to endorse Joe Biden: NYT

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke was set to endorse Joe Biden's White House bid, according to the New York Times, joining dozens of current...
Reuters Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.com

