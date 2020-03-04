Charleston Southern tops Presbyterian in Big South tourney

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. recorded a triple-double in Big South Conference tournament history and Charleston Southern beat Presbyterian 81-64 on Tuesday night. Fleming finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and three blocks. Deontay Buskey tied the school record with eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points for Charleston […]



