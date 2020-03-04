Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden > Joe Biden won because money couldn't buy Bloomberg Super Tuesday love: Mastio and Lawrence

Joe Biden won because money couldn't buy Bloomberg Super Tuesday love: Mastio and Lawrence

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
When people were looking for a savior, they turned to Joe Biden and lifted him higher than many of us thought he could go.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden surges on Super Tuesday

Biden surges on Super Tuesday 01:32

 Joe Biden has surged on Super Tuesday, winning eight of the 14 states up for offer in the Democratic primary battle. The battle now appears a two-horse race, with Bernie Sanders taking four states - including the golden prize of California - while Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren fared poorly.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders [Video]Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Bloomberg Bails, Backs Biden [Video]Bloomberg Bails, Backs Biden

Reuters reports billionaire Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday. The former New York City mayor said he was backing Democrat Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential election..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Bloomberg Suspends His Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden

After a disappointing Super Tuesday, the billionaire former mayor of New York City announced he is suspending his campaign.
NPR Also reported by •Just JaredReuters

News24.com | Joe Biden gains momentum with Super Tuesday victories

After almost seeing his campaign grind to a halt, a resurgent Joe Biden seized the momentum in the race to become the Democratic challenger to President Donald...
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DebbieC2410

DebbieC2410 So now Bloomie is out. Wasted all of that money because he thought it could buy him an election. Couldn't stand his… https://t.co/wvTFgbWqpb 54 minutes ago

TKrattenmaker

Tom Krattenmaker RT @JillDLawrence: .@DavidMastio and me on the astonishing Joe Biden resurgence and the definitive messages voters sent about money, revolu… 58 minutes ago

CIMAGES

Roberto FE Soto, Multilingual Latino Media Maestro Did #KillerJoe @JoeBiden win because money couldn't buy @MikeBloomberg love? https://t.co/mN6os6aIya @usatoday… https://t.co/Azyg9YV0A0 2 hours ago

real_greg_brady

Greg @secupp Biden was broke so he couldn’t campaign. Great sign for the general. Hope he can catch lightening twice be… https://t.co/3GrC09fQ6Q 2 hours ago

Jane2McMahon

Jane @PartyofReason @DavidAlGregory @esaagar @BernieSanders @krystalball Their funding sources had dried up - this happe… https://t.co/7ijntFJBVj 2 hours ago

AmyDugan

Amy Dugan Joe Biden won because money couldn't buy Bloomberg Super Tuesday love: Mastio and Lawrence https://t.co/ZgHdwM83yi via @usatoday 2 hours ago

JillDLawrence

Jill Lawrence .@DavidMastio and me on the astonishing Joe Biden resurgence and the definitive messages voters sent about money, r… https://t.co/IApnt7n9oV 2 hours ago

PoliticalRaces

2020 Presidential Election News 2020 Presidential Election News Update🗞: Joe Biden won because money couldn't buy Bloomberg Super Tuesday love: Mas… https://t.co/E5aLcvZTOm 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.