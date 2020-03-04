DebbieC2410 So now Bloomie is out. Wasted all of that money because he thought it could buy him an election. Couldn't stand his… https://t.co/wvTFgbWqpb 54 minutes ago

Tom Krattenmaker RT @JillDLawrence: .@DavidMastio and me on the astonishing Joe Biden resurgence and the definitive messages voters sent about money, revolu… 58 minutes ago

Greg @secupp Biden was broke so he couldn’t campaign. Great sign for the general. Hope he can catch lightening twice be… https://t.co/3GrC09fQ6Q 2 hours ago

Jane @PartyofReason @DavidAlGregory @esaagar @BernieSanders @krystalball Their funding sources had dried up - this happe… https://t.co/7ijntFJBVj 2 hours ago

Amy Dugan Joe Biden won because money couldn't buy Bloomberg Super Tuesday love: Mastio and Lawrence https://t.co/ZgHdwM83yi via @usatoday 2 hours ago

Jill Lawrence .@DavidMastio and me on the astonishing Joe Biden resurgence and the definitive messages voters sent about money, r… https://t.co/IApnt7n9oV 2 hours ago