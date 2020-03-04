Bloomberg’s mega-spending nets win in American Samoa
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — What does more than $500 million get you? For Mike Bloomberg, it was 175 winning votes in this U.S. territory — a group of Pacific islands 7,200 miles from where he once served as New York City’s mayor. Bloomberg’s lone primary victory in American Samoa, with a population of […]
