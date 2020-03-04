Global  

Bloomberg’s mega-spending nets win in American Samoa

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — What does more than $500 million get you? For Mike Bloomberg, it was 175 winning votes in this U.S. territory — a group of Pacific islands 7,200 miles from where he once served as New York City’s mayor. Bloomberg’s lone primary victory in American Samoa, with a population of […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Mike Bloomberg Snags First Win in American Samoa

Mike Bloomberg Snags First Win in American Samoa 01:08

 Mike Bloomberg Snags First Win in American Samoa On Super Tuesday, presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg officially won the first contest of his presidential campaign. With 49.9 percent of the votes, Bloomberg was awarded five of the six delegates belonging to American Samoa. Representative Tulsi...

