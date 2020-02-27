Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > United Airlines > United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand

United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
United Airlines Holdings Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp are cutting flights and implementing cost controls in the most drastic actions by U.S. airlines to get ahead of depressed travel demand due to the spreading coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus could cost African airlines $40m

Coronavirus could cost African airlines $40m 01:31

 African airlines are facing a hit of up to $40 million from the coronavirus outbreak, an industry body said on Wednesday. Lucy Fielder reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact [Video]Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact

The rapid spread of coronavirus cases worldwide is complicating past strategies used by airlines when disease, disaster or conflict hit travel destinations, when lower fares and redirecting flights has..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

How the coronavirus is impacting travel plans [Video]How the coronavirus is impacting travel plans

Some airlines are temporarily suspending flights to certain countries and waiving change fees due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EasyJet to cancel flights as coronavirus hits demand

British budget airline easyJet said on Friday it would cancel flights and cut costs across its business after the coronavirus outbreak hit demand for travel to...
Reuters

Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights to China or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

C_Coolidge

Charlotte L Coolidge RT @Apex_WW: United Airlines Holdings Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp are cutting flights and implementing cost controls in the most drastic a… 7 minutes ago

GoldDunes

كثبان الذهب United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand: United Airlines Holdings Inc and JetBlue… https://t.co/HLLnQFQIXj 22 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand https://t.co/dhvlJkNYG8 55 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand https://t.co/U0lyzbJ4ue… https://t.co/MTFMenAc1f 1 hour ago

ssegraves

Stephan Segraves United will reduce international flying by 20% in April. A 10% domestic cut is on the way as well. The #coronavirus… https://t.co/AaFCntj72F 1 hour ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand https://t.co/l8B2q5s4wW 1 hour ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand https://t.co/hzHh2IjeEy 2 hours ago

astuteinvesting

ASTUTE Investing United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand https://t.co/cGJDsxoyKs #news #business… https://t.co/8NgmIfoqrN 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.