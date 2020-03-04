Bloomberg endorses Biden as Sanders laments turnout of younger voters
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race and backed Joe Biden on Wednesday, throwing the financial might of the Democratic Party’s biggest benefactor behind the former vice president’s campaign as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont vowed to wage a long battle for the nomination. Sanders, regarded a week ago as having a clear upper […]
US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took his resurgent campaign to California on Tuesday. It was a last-minute push to take a piece out of front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum. California is a tantalizing prize in Super Tuesday elections in 14 states. After a landslide victory in South...