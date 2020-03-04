Global  

Bloomberg endorses Biden as Sanders laments turnout of younger voters

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race and backed Joe Biden on Wednesday, throwing the financial might of the Democratic Party’s biggest benefactor behind the former vice president’s campaign as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont vowed to wage a long battle for the nomination. Sanders, regarded a week ago as having a clear upper […]
News video: Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg

Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg 00:34

 US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took his resurgent campaign to California on Tuesday. It was a last-minute push to take a piece out of front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum. California is a tantalizing prize in Super Tuesday elections in 14 states. After a landslide victory in South...

Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest [Video]Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest

U.S. Democratic Senator Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the backing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a civil rights leader. This..

Sanders' Campaign Changes Strategy For Presidential Campaign [Video]Sanders' Campaign Changes Strategy For Presidential Campaign

After Super Tuesday Bernie Sanders’ campaign is shifting strategies for his 2020 presidential campaign. According to Politico, negative TV ads and highlighting former President Barack Obama’s..

USA Needs Social Democracy Or What Sanders Calls Socialism – OpEd

By Jonathan Power The U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is having trouble with his socialism. The younger voters get it, but many of the older...
Eurasia Review

Joe Biden wins 9 States in Super Tuesday race; Bloomberg drops out

Bernie Sanders vows to continue the fight for candidacy; Mr. Bloomberg endorses Biden
Hindu Also reported by •cbs4.comCBS News

