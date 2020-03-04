Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville. In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said “Nashville is my home.” She added that “the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much […]
