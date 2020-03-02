Global  

Coronavirus death toll hits 12 in U.S., helicopter flies test kits to cruise ship

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The death toll from coronavirus in the United States rose to 12 on Thursday with the latest fatality recorded in King County, Washington, and 53 new cases broke out across the country, striking for the first time in Colorado, Tennessee, Texas and San Francisco.
Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6

Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6

 CBS4's Elise Preston reports there are at least 95 confirmed cases in the United States.

Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21.

