Alabama executes man as accomplice in 2004 police murders

Friday, 6 March 2020
Nathaniel Woods was put to death amid a storm of appeals and protests from supporters who noted that Woods did not actually kill the officers.
Death row inmate executed after stay was vacated [Video]Death row inmate executed after stay was vacated

At 9:01 pm, Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods--a death row inmate convicted in the murders of three Birmingham police officers

Alabama Execution Set For Today Despite Questions of Culpability - 3/5/20

A man in Alabama accused of killing three police officers is set to be executed today despite questions about his culpability.

A man in Alabama accused of killing three police officers is set to be executed today despite questions about his culpability.

Alabama inmate set to die for slayings of 3 police officers

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is set to execute an inmate Thursday night for the murders of three police officers who were shot by another man in a hail of...
Seattle Times

Alabama poised to execute man for three murders he didn't commit

Nathaniel Woods did not fire the shots that killed three police officers, but in Alabama being an accomplice to a murder can also result in a death sentence
Independent

jvellana

VM Sabrina Javellana RT @NPR: NEW: Nathaniel Woods was executed late Thursday in Alabama after the U.S. Supreme Court denied him reprieve. His case garnered nat… 3 minutes ago

channel__3

channel__3 RT @lyman_brian: BREAKING: Nathaniel Woods was executed by the state of Alabama Thursday night. Woods was convicted in 2005 as an accomplic… 3 minutes ago

online_dnyana

Fitness Alabama Executes Man Convicted As Accomplice In Slaying Of Police Officers - NPR https://t.co/tA0R0NoGMz https://t.co/ABWnM5eafN 7 minutes ago

newinformers

Football Spotlight Alabama executes man as accomplice in 2004 police murders https://t.co/nsVPyqgkoe 8 minutes ago

tvt_news

TVT News Alabama executes man as accomplice in 2004 police murders https://t.co/sMPO2c0ck0 12 minutes ago

10TV

10TV.com A man convicted as an accomplice in the 2004 shooting deaths of three police officers in which another man pulled t… https://t.co/0S4Lurw1HA 14 minutes ago

EvanStavisky

Evan Stavisky Just so we're clear: • He didn't commit the murder • The guy who committed the murder said he had nothing to do wi… https://t.co/VVRafgjtrt 20 minutes ago

duckm4st3r

David Cantu Alabama Executes Man Convicted As Accomplice In Slaying Of Police Officers : NPR https://t.co/Rsa83cCAg5 https://t.co/iS2afyj34n 21 minutes ago

