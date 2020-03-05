VM Sabrina Javellana RT @NPR: NEW: Nathaniel Woods was executed late Thursday in Alabama after the U.S. Supreme Court denied him reprieve. His case garnered nat… 3 minutes ago channel__3 RT @lyman_brian: BREAKING: Nathaniel Woods was executed by the state of Alabama Thursday night. Woods was convicted in 2005 as an accomplic… 3 minutes ago Fitness Alabama Executes Man Convicted As Accomplice In Slaying Of Police Officers - NPR https://t.co/tA0R0NoGMz https://t.co/ABWnM5eafN 7 minutes ago Football Spotlight Alabama executes man as accomplice in 2004 police murders https://t.co/nsVPyqgkoe 8 minutes ago TVT News Alabama executes man as accomplice in 2004 police murders https://t.co/sMPO2c0ck0 12 minutes ago 10TV.com A man convicted as an accomplice in the 2004 shooting deaths of three police officers in which another man pulled t… https://t.co/0S4Lurw1HA 14 minutes ago Evan Stavisky Just so we're clear: • He didn't commit the murder • The guy who committed the murder said he had nothing to do wi… https://t.co/VVRafgjtrt 20 minutes ago David Cantu Alabama Executes Man Convicted As Accomplice In Slaying Of Police Officers : NPR https://t.co/Rsa83cCAg5 https://t.co/iS2afyj34n 21 minutes ago