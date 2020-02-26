Karunakar Adeeb RT @moneycontrolcom: .@realDonaldTrump repeated his assertion that the travel restrictions he imposed on China early in the crisis had help… 3 minutes ago SAMARJEET NARAYAN Coronavirus Live news: Donald Trump says US economy could take hit from coronavirus https://t.co/CMEmjiPne3 6 minutes ago David G Pfister Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus - https://t.co/0aY7DPj9wP 7 minutes ago Journalist Manju Dagar RT @WIONews: The spreading coronavirus has led to a steep downturn in the stock market and fanned fears of an economic dip just as the Repu… 13 minutes ago WION The spreading coronavirus has led to a steep downturn in the stock market and fanned fears of an economic dip just… https://t.co/A9icwMxAGr 17 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus https://t.co/jL61koUGdr 21 minutes ago 15 Minute News RT @15MinuteNewsBus: Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus https://t.co/6bGGAKVZhk #Business 23 minutes ago moomblr 〄 Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus https://t.co/v0WQISLsYl 26 minutes ago