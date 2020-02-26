Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus
Friday, 6 March 2020 () By Steve Holland SCRANTON, Pa. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the U.S. economy might take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak but predicted the challenge would eventually pass and defended his handling of the crisis. Trump appeared at his first town hall meeting of the 2020 election season, an event conducted by Fox News Channel before an audience in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a battleground state that helped propel him to the White House in 2016. The spreading coronavirus has led to a steep downturn in the stock market and fanned fears of an...
U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time."
Washington (AFP) Feb 25, 2020
