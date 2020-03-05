Global  

Cruise ship passengers 'in limbo' off San Francisco awaiting coronavirus tests

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
First, the food buffet was shut down as gloved staff scurried about wiping every surface in sight. Then the ocean liner's gym, bar, casino and boutiques were closed, with passengers urged to keep to themselves. Finally, they were confined to their staterooms.
 Just over 20 people are exhibiting "flu-like" symptoms out of around 2,500 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which started in San Francisco and traveled to Mexico and Hawaii. One passenger aboard the ship recently died from the coronavirus. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-4-2020)

Coronavirus outbreak, Bernie Sanders campaign, new Mars rover: 5 things to know Thursday

A cruise ship with passengers who may have been exposed to the coronavirus is expected to dock in San Francisco, Bernie Sanders hits the campaign trail and more...
USATODAY.com

Cruise ship with thousands aboard awaits test results while coronavirus continues spreading around the country

SAN FRANCISCO — Military helicopters delivered testing kits Thursday to a cruise ship being held off the coast of California, as officials in Washington faced...
Seattle Times

