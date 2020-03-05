Global  

Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend one of their last royal engagements

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend one of their last royal engagementsThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended one of her last royal engagements in London on Thursday night. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan flew back to Britain to attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House. This was their first joint official engagement since announcing...
News video: Duchess of Sussex arrives in Britain to attend one of her last royal engagements

Duchess of Sussex arrives in Britain to attend one of her last royal engagements 00:53

 The Duchess of Sussex has returned to Britain to attend one of her last royal engagements in London.

Harry and Meghan receive standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall as they attended one of their final public engagements before they step back as senior royals. The couple were..

Harry and Meghan given standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall

Harry and Meghan attended he annual Mountbatten festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, carrying out their final few official engagements as members of the Royal Family The Duke and Duchess..

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry booed on first appearance since quitting UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry booed on first appearance since quitting UKThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at one of their last official engagements together before they quit royal life
Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend concert to honour Royal Marines

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall as they attended one of their final public engagements before they step back...
