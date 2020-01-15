Global  

UN gender bias report offers a simple explanation for Elizabeth Warren

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
On the same day Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential bid, a UN report found about half the world feels men make better political leaders.
 Sen. Elizabeth Warren has ended her Democratic presidential bid after a disappointing finish in Super Tuesday states.

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential bid [Video]Elizabeth Warren ends presidential bid

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and..

Top Moments From theDemocratic Debate in Iowa [Video]Top Moments From theDemocratic Debate in Iowa

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa On Jan. 14, six presidential candidates took to the stage at Drake University to participate in the seventh Democratic debate. The candidates..

'We still have a problem with female authority': how politics sets a trap for American women

'We still have a problem with female authority': how politics sets a trap for American womenElizabeth Warren’s departure shines light on a system that is rife with sexism but rejects candidates who address it “Gender in this race?” Senator...
Elizabeth Warren ends presidential bid

Senator Elizabeth Warren ends her presidential campaign after poor showing on Super Tuesday, US media report
