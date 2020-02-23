Global  

Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals, including king's brother: sources

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, who is the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, who is the king's nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
