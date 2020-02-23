Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals, including king's brother: sources

Occurred on February 21, 2020 / Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia Info from Licensor: "It’s because summer is coming so that the grasshopper is going out but this time is to much they say it’s normal for..

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago