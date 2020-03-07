Global  

Hotel in China being used for coronavirus quarantine collapses with 70 inside, reports say

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A hotel in China has collapsed with 70 people trapped inside. The hotel was being used as a coronavirus quarantine location according to the official news source People's Daily, Reuters and the South China Morning Post report.
