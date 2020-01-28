Global  

Aramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Shares of Saudi state oil company Aramco fell below their initial public offering (IPO) price on Sunday for the first time since they began trading in December after the OPEC oil supply cut pact with Russia fell apart on Friday.
