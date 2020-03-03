Global  

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate

BBC News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
California senator Kamala Harris says Joe Biden is the Democratic candidate to "unify the people".
 U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a...
Reuters

Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to endorse Joe Biden: NYT

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke was set to endorse Joe Biden's White House bid, according to the New York Times, joining dozens of current...
Reuters


