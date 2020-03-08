Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2 Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored twice and added an assist in his NHL debut and Justin Williams added two third-period goals and the Carolina Hurricanes surged past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Sunday. Jake Gardiner added a goal and an assist and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes, who pulled into a tie […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 93.7 The Fan #Pittsburgh has dropped 8 of 10 and is as close to missing the postseason as it is first place in the division. https://t.co/xLx3SSdX1B 4 minutes ago TSN Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins. MORE: https://t.co/6hl6MA34t8 https://t.co/cekCAXZ2S7 5 minutes ago Brent Bisso "Hurricanes Hammer Listless Penguins 6-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Tlj29xLVp2 20 minutes ago Ceola Clacher "Hurricanes Hammer Listless Penguins 6-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/xCCrPrCdj8 20 minutes ago Bo Wetherby "Hurricanes Hammer Listless Penguins 6-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/P4UGPO98W7 21 minutes ago Jacki Angrisano "Hurricanes Hammer Listless Penguins 6-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/oxWX825Q1z 27 minutes ago Ron Bohning Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2 https://t.co/RjVNbsTeEt #nhl https://t.co/broJDzfYqw 33 minutes ago