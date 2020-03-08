Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2

Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored twice and added an assist in his NHL debut and Justin Williams added two third-period goals and the Carolina Hurricanes surged past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Sunday. Jake Gardiner added a goal and an assist and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes, who pulled into a tie […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

937theFan

93.7 The Fan #Pittsburgh has dropped 8 of 10 and is as close to missing the postseason as it is first place in the division. https://t.co/xLx3SSdX1B 4 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins. MORE: https://t.co/6hl6MA34t8 https://t.co/cekCAXZ2S7 5 minutes ago

brentbisso

Brent Bisso "Hurricanes Hammer Listless Penguins 6-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Tlj29xLVp2 20 minutes ago

ceolaclacb

Ceola Clacher "Hurricanes Hammer Listless Penguins 6-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/xCCrPrCdj8 20 minutes ago

bowethery

Bo Wetherby "Hurricanes Hammer Listless Penguins 6-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/P4UGPO98W7 21 minutes ago

jackiangri

Jacki Angrisano "Hurricanes Hammer Listless Penguins 6-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/oxWX825Q1z 27 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2 https://t.co/RjVNbsTeEt #nhl https://t.co/broJDzfYqw 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.