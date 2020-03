BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets plunged Monday after oil prices nosedived on worries the global economy, weakened by a virus outbreak, might be awash in too much crude. Tokyo’s benchmark tumbled 5.5%, while Sydney fell 7.3%. Seoul sank 4% and Hong Kong lost 3.6%. Thailand’s SET plummeted 6.8%. Shares also sank in Middle East […]



