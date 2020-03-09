Global  

Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden as Democratic candidate for president

Monday, 9 March 2020
Booker follows in the footsteps of other former Democratic candidates in endorsing Biden such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
News video: Cory Booker Endorses Biden On CTM

Cory Booker Endorses Biden On CTM 04:23

 New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker says he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump' [Video]Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump'

New Jersey Democratic senator and former presidential candidate Cory Booker on Monday endorsed his one-time rival, Joe Biden, as the best person to lead the Democratic party in the 2020 presidential..

Biden Leads Sanders By Double Digits In Latest Poll [Video]Biden Leads Sanders By Double Digits In Latest Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. CNN and SSRS conducted a new poll of Democratic voters nationwide. The poll was taken in the days after Biden's..

Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden, Will Join Forces With Kamala Harris At Monday Rally

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, Monday, and will appear at a Biden...
Why Cory Booker is endorsing Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

Senator Cory Booker announced Monday he is endorsing his former rival Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. He is the latest former Democratic...
gpsforyoursoul

Indict The Illegitimate POTUS 🍑 RT @PalmerReport: Joe Biden’s day so far: - Cory Booker endorses him - Opens up 16 point nationwide lead over Sanders - Up by 28 points in… 6 seconds ago

hartingtonb

Beverly Hart RT @NYTnickc: BREAKING: @CoryBooker will endorse @JoeBiden today. Booker will hit the campaign trail with Biden in Flint and at a separate… 11 seconds ago

andyash82362457

andyashley RT @ChazBono: So happy to see @CoryBooker endorse @JoeBiden. I’m a huge admirer Senator Booker, and the campaign he ran. https://t.co/4B3sX… 13 seconds ago

js_edit

Jerry RT @chgoSTKHSE: Mr. Booker’s endorsement comes one day after Sen Kamala Harris of California endorsed Mr. Biden, and the two senators will… 16 seconds ago

MichaelDadiego

MikeD🐾 RT @Ohio_Buckeye_US: #Booker endorses #Biden 🤔 Booker aggressively denounced #Bidens record on race stating that he has been on the wrong… 28 seconds ago

StarBlade1618

Star Blade Booker on why he's endorsing Biden over Sande... https://t.co/Lduf3xo4Jn via @CBSNLive 30 seconds ago

djradar

Sean Kernick RT @CNN: Sen. Cory Booker endorses his former 2020 rival Joe Biden for president, saying, "He'll restore honor to the Oval Office." https:/… 34 seconds ago

sunshine_toni

Sunshine RT @jenjavajunky: Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden. The endorsement from Mr. Booker comes 24 hours after Kamala Harris endorsed Mr. Biden,… 36 seconds ago

