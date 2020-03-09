Global  

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, after failed presidential run, launches Senate bid

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock jumped into the race for Senate in his state, amove that increases the chances that Democrats could capture the seat.
Senior adviser: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to run for Senate

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will try to unseat first-term Republican Sen. Steve Daines, a senior adviser said Monday, giving Democrats a...
Seattle Times

Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock to run for Senate, after dropping White House bid

Democratic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will run for U.S. Senate, a senior adviser said, taking on incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines.
FOXNews.com

