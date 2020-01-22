UN atomic watchdog: Iran still providing nuclear site access

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

(AP) — Iran continues to provide international inspectors access to its nuclear facilities, even after its announcement it was no longer bound by “any restrictions” of the landmark 2015 deal with world powers designed to prevent the country from producing a nuclear weapon, the head of the U.N.'s atomic watchdog agency said Monday. VIENNA (AP) — Iran continues to provide international inspectors access to its nuclear facilities, even after its announcement it was no longer bound by “any restrictions” of the landmark 2015 deal with world powers designed to prevent the country from producing a nuclear weapon, the head of the U.N.'s atomic watchdog agency said Monday. Rafael Grossi , director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency , also told board members in Vienna that since Tehran's Jan. 5 announcement it appears that Iran hasn't escalated its violations of the nuclear pact, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of... 👓 View full article

