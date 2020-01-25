Global  

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Had Been Laying Low. That’s Over.

NYTimes.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seemed to be keeping a low profile. Then he detained senior members of the royal family and started an oil price war.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Saudi crackdown widens amid reports of further arrests of royals

Saudi crackdown widens amid reports of further arrests of royals 02:54

 No official comment by Saudi Arabia as reports say authorities broaden crackdown after detention of two senior royals.

Senior Saudi Royal Family Members Detained [Video]Senior Saudi Royal Family Members Detained

Three members of the Saudi Royal family have been detained by Saudi Arabian authorities. According to CNN, they're suspected of trying to oust Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The brother of Saudi..

Credit: Wochit

Saudi crown prince responsible for journalist's murder, filmmaker believes [Video]Saudi crown prince responsible for journalist's murder, filmmaker believes

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bryan Fogel discusses his latest project,The Dissident which explores the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Fogel said he believes the Saudi Crown Prince was responsible for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


Saudi- HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Ghana's President on National Day

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, March 05, 2020, SPA -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime...
MENAFN.com

Can Saudi Arabia Survive The Oil Price War It Started?

As the world watches an oil price war unfold between Russia, OPEC, and US shale, another major crisis is looming in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is facing...
OilPrice.com

Mykiwitwit

Luvbeatshate RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS: If you read PROOF OF CONSPIRACY, you know Trump's pal MBS tortured his relative Mohammed bin Nayef (MBN)—a… 24 seconds ago

joerave

Stinger Bee #NyayForIndia RT @AJEnglish: 1- On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported the detentions of two of the most prominent royal family members: - Prince… 33 seconds ago

joerave

Stinger Bee #NyayForIndia RT @AJEnglish: THREAD Saudi Arabia has reportedly detained senior royals and officials in a crackdown seen as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Sa… 57 seconds ago

seekingfreedome

Faisel H.ALMalham with love of 🇨🇦🇶🇦🇹🇷❤️❤️❤️ Stop the criminal MBS of killing & arresting us the human rights freedom activist seekers against his criminals in… https://t.co/sgXTqrMjfN 10 minutes ago

BobBarnesdesk

Bobby Barnes 🇺🇸💕🇮🇱 RT @MiddleEastEye: A purge of royal princes is under way in Saudi Arabia, after the arrest of the royal family’s highest ranking dissident… 14 minutes ago

nugrazee

Nugra Ze RT @AJEnglish: In just three years, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has silenced nearly all voices of dissent at home, with critics jailed… 15 minutes ago

nugrazee

Nugra Ze RT @AJEnglish: 4- Who are Saudi Arabia's senior royal family members who were reportedly detained in the latest crackdown? Read more about… 15 minutes ago

virapichet

virapichet Is Saudi Arabia's crown prince consolidating power? @AJEnglish https://t.co/cemrBjrAH4 18 minutes ago

