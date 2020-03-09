Global  

Families mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Bereaved families who lost loved ones aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 converged on the crash site on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, a day after an interim report focused on software installed on the Boeing 737 MAX jet.
News video: Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash

Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash 01:39

 A year after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 157 on board, a village near the crash site held a memorial while in the United States a draft report blames the plane's design for the disaster. Soraya Ali reports.

Families to mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

The families of passengers and crew aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 will mark the first anniversary of the crash on Tuesday, a day after an interim report...
Reuters

Somber event marks first anniversary of Ethiopian crash

TULUFERA, Ethiopia (AP) — Grim-faced, visibly grief-stricken, some crying, hundreds of family members gathered Tuesday for a memorial service at the site where...
Seattle Times

