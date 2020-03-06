Biden and Sanders in virtual tie in Washington primary, as Biden cruises in other states
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders were in a dead heat on election night in Washington’s presidential primary, while Biden’s resurgent campaign looked poised to capture most of the six primaries held across the country Tuesday. Sanders led Biden with 34% of the vote to 33% in early returns Tuesday, with the […]
Michigan's primary is on Tuesday. According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday. Sanders clinched a narrow win in Michigan in 2016 that upset Hillary Clinton. The Sanders campaign is very aware of Michigan's...