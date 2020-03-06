Global  

Biden and Sanders in virtual tie in Washington primary, as Biden cruises in other states

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders were in a dead heat on election night in Washington’s presidential primary, while Biden’s resurgent campaign looked poised to capture most of the six primaries held across the country Tuesday. Sanders led Biden with 34% of the vote to 33% in early returns Tuesday, with the […]
News video: Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders

Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders 00:37

 Michigan's primary is on Tuesday. According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday. Sanders clinched a narrow win in Michigan in 2016 that upset Hillary Clinton. The Sanders campaign is very aware of Michigan's...

Joe Biden wins the Michigan Presidential Primary [Video]Joe Biden wins the Michigan Presidential Primary

Joe Biden wins the Michigan Presidential Primary

Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit auto worker [Video]Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit auto worker

Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit worker

Biden and Sanders fight for support in Michigan ahead of key primary

Voters in six states will head to the polls Tuesday for the next set of Democratic presidential nominating contests. CBS News political contributor and...
CBS News

Biden and Sanders trade barbs on Twitter

Democratic primary contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders got heated on Twitter Thursday night, trading barbs over social security and even telling each other...
CBS News

