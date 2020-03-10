|
Every Girl Should Read Billie Eilish’s Powerful Words On Body Shaming
Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Billie Eilish used the opening night of her world tour to deliver a powerful statement about body image. In a video played during her set in Miami, Billie, 18, removed her top as she lowered herself into a pool of tar-like black liquid, while addressing the narrative surrounding the way she dresses in a voiceover. © Getty Images “You have opinions about my...
