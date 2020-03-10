Global  

Every Girl Should Read Billie Eilish’s Powerful Words On Body Shaming

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Every Girl Should Read Billie Eilish’s Powerful Words On Body ShamingBillie Eilish used the opening night of her world tour to deliver a powerful statement about body image. In a video played during her set in Miami, Billie, 18, removed her top as she lowered herself into a pool of tar-like black liquid, while addressing the narrative surrounding the way she dresses in a voiceover. © Getty Images “You have opinions about my...
News video: Billie Eilish has a powerful message to body shamers

Billie Eilish has a powerful message to body shamers 00:59

 Billie Eilish kicked off her world tour by addressing body shamers

Billie Eilish Plays Against Type, Shows Off Body During Miami Concert

Billie Eilish kicked off her Where Do We Go? tour by giving her fans quite a shock -- a rare display of her body ... to go with a powerful message. The...
TMZ.com

Billie Eilish confronts body shaming with powerful video that shows her stripping down

Billie Eilish, 18, who is known for wearing baggy clothes, bared some skin during a concert in Miami.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared

