Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani signs decree to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani signs decree to release 5,000 Taliban prisonersAfghan President Ashraf Ghani has pardoned thousands of Taliban prisoners in a key preliminary step to intra-Afghan talks between a government delegation and the extremist group, his spokesman said early on Wednesday. Ghani's move to release the 5,000 inmates marks the beginning of negotiations to end the 19 years of war that have pitted Taliban against the government in Afghanistan, Efe news reported....
News video: Afghanistan prepares for Taliban prisoner swap

Afghanistan prepares for Taliban prisoner swap 01:50

 Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is preparing to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners beginning this week according to a decree viewed by Reuters on Tuesday (March 10), after the U.S. agreed last month to begin withdrawing U.S.-led foreign forces so long as the Taliban keeps its commitments. Ryan Brooks...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Afghans dismayed as both Ghani and Abdullah claim presidency [Video]Afghans dismayed as both Ghani and Abdullah claim presidency

Both leaders hold ceremonies and form parallel governments, with Abdullah refusing to recognise Ghani's inauguration.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Suspected rocket attack on Afghan inauguration [Video]Suspected rocket attack on Afghan inauguration

Islamic State is believed to have attempted to attack the re-election inauguration of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. It comes just days after the U.S.-led troop withdrawal agreement was signed with the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taliban prisoner swap begins as part of Afghan peace talks

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agrees to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as negotiations begin.
BBC News Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.ca

Exclusive: Afghan government to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a move to launch direct talks, a decree shows

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners in coming days to pave the way for direct talks with the hardline insurgent group that...
Reuters

