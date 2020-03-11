Global  

Harvey Weinstein said Jennifer Aniston ‘should be killed’ over sexual assault claims amid rape charge sentencing

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein said Jennifer Aniston ‘should be killed’ over sexual assault claims amid rape charge sentencingHarvey Weinstein said Jennifer Aniston ‘should be killed’ in an unearthed email (Picture: AP / WireImage) Harvey Weinstein said Jennifer Aniston ‘should be killed’ in an unearthed email, following allegations the disgraced Hollywood producer ‘groped’ the Friends actress. Court documents unsealed by Manhattan Supreme Court have revealed a string of emails between the 67-year-old and his team, ahead of the sentencing for his rape and sexual assault conviction on Wednesday. According to Variety, his spokesperson forwarded on an email from a reporter at the National Enquirer, asking for comment and clarification over claims he groped the 51-year-old at the 2005...
 Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing today in Lower Manhattan following his conviction on third degree rape and criminal sex act charges. This comes as new documents are unsealed in the case. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

