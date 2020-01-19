Global  

Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya: conservationists

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya: conservationistsNairobi: Kenya's only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists said Tuesday, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world.Their deaths leave just one remaining white giraffe alive The bodies of the two giraffes...
News video: Poachers Kill Rare White Giraffe Female And Her Calf

 A rare white giraffe and her calf were reportedly killed by poachers.

White peacock puts its plumage on display [Video]White peacock puts its plumage on display

These astonishing pictures show a striking white peacock with its full plumage on display.The 'rare' bird was photographed at Bird Gardens Scotland in Oxton, Scottish Borders, as the elegant creatures..

Rare footage shows herbivore giraffe chewing bones of another animal [Video]Rare footage shows herbivore giraffe chewing bones of another animal

Rare footage has emerged from South Africa showing a normally herbivorous giraffe chewing on the bones of another animal. The surprising moment, which was captured by wildlife photographer Ewan..

Two exceptionally rare protected white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya

Two exceptionally rare protected white giraffes killed by poachers in KenyaThe female and her calf were two of three white giraffes known to be living in the sanctuary. ;
2 Rare White Giraffes Slaughtered by Poachers in Kenya

The killing of a female and her calf leaves just one, a bull, out of a family of three that lived in the conservancy.
