Kragh Andersen wins Paris-Nice time trial as Schachmann extends overall lead

BBC News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen takes victory in the time trial on stage four of Paris-Nice as Germany's Max Schachmann extends his overall lead.
Sport24.co.za | Schachmann survives trial and tightens grip on lead

Max Schachmann strengthened his hold on the lead in Paris-Nice after finishing second in the time trial behind Soeren Kragh Andersen.
News24

