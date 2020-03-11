Global  

Reports say Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found dead

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Reports say Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found deadPolice in Los Angeles County are investigating the death of a woman found in Valencia, California, late Tuesday night. TMZ Sports is reporting that the woman is Josie Harris, the...
News video: Woman Found Dead In Stevenson Ranch Driveway

Woman Found Dead In Stevenson Ranch Driveway 01:31

 A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle which was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Stevenson Ranch area of the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday night. Tina Patel reports.

I can feel the bullets 'going inside me': Christchurch shooting survivor shares his mental scars [Video]I can feel the bullets 'going inside me': Christchurch shooting survivor shares his mental scars

Sheikh Hasan Rubel survived the Christchurch mosque shootings that left 51 dead, but his physical and mental scars are far from healing. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead [Video]Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead

Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather’s former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, was reportedly found dead in a car outside of her Valencia, California home on Monday.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published


Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead In Her Car

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead In Her CarBoxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s ex-girlfriend reportedly died this week. New reports claim the mother of three Mayweather children passed away in...
RounderLife

RounderLife Reports say Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found dead https://t.co/SIKNK0pkVQ via @reviewjournal 5 hours ago

HenrySolstice

Henry Solstice Reports say Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found dead https://t.co/8d7bAHudld via @reviewjournal 5 hours ago

joshuarhett

Joshua Rhett Miller The ex-girlfriend of undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was found dead late Tuesday at her California home,… https://t.co/wH33pjf7aW 7 hours ago

StonerWolf69

Charles Wolf RT @_1BUV: #Josie #Harris, the 40-year-old #Mother of three of #Floyd #Mayweather's #Children, has been found #Dead at her home in Valencia… 8 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 #Josie #Harris, the 40-year-old #Mother of three of #Floyd #Mayweather's #Children, has been found #Dead at her hom… https://t.co/BHdLevn7Yv 8 hours ago

