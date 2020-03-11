Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison, taken to NY hospital for chest pains

A spokesman for the convicted movie producer states that his client, who has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars, is expected to be held overnight in Bellevue...

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in New York NEW YORK — The once-powerful movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting two women. In its landmark...

Seattle Times 18 hours ago



