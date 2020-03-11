Global  

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison, taken to NY hospital for chest pains

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo era.
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison, Must Register As Sex Offender

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison, Must Register As Sex Offender 02:36

 Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison following his conviction on rape and criminal sexual act charges. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison following last month’s conviction on rape and criminal sexual act charges. Judge James Burke also ordered the disgraced Hollywood mogul to..

Harvey Weinstein Back in Hospital for Complication Related to His Back Surgery

A spokesman for the convicted movie producer states that his client, who has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars, is expected to be held overnight in Bellevue...
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in New York

NEW YORK — The once-powerful movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting two women. In its landmark...
