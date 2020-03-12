Global  

NBA shuts down after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The announcement came after the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game was postponed. Rudy Gobert was listed as questionable because of an illness.
News video: Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season

Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season 03:16

 Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season

NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus [Video]NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association Wednesday night announced that the league would suspend the 2019-2020 season in the wake of the currently spreading coronavirus pandemic. Dennis O'Donnell reports...

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus [Video]NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus. Brad Galli has more.

Who is Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz Player Who Reportedly Tested Positive for Coronavirus?

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert is reportedly the first athlete to test positive for the coronavirus. The NBA announced they were suspending the rest of the season...
Basketball: NBA star Rudy Gobert slammed for potentially deadly joke

Basketball: NBA star Rudy Gobert slammed for potentially deadly jokeTwo days before testing positive for the coronavirus, Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert made light of the pandemic sweeping the globe by snubbing his nose at measures...
hasan67509301

hasan NBA shuts down after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/teLHvx7cRq #news https://t.co/b2C8nfywPH 9 minutes ago

LeeMcKnight27

McKnight RT @USATODAY: NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert preliminarily tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/R5sT6DhFoX 9 minutes ago

Ahmet01Cimbom

Ahmet Biray NBA shuts down after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/zARC9wyYWP via @usatoday 31 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman NBA shuts down after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus The announcement came after the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma… https://t.co/NCkRh3fYd4 39 minutes ago

ryan_a_perry

Ryan Perry NBA shuts down after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/69ithfOEXi via @usatoday The only thin… https://t.co/wIg5mkzUss 45 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe NBA shuts down after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/jueS8JVVme https://t.co/BoZnetinxy 51 minutes ago

wrap02

Wrap02 🌊 RT @GregHolmanNL: NBA shuts down after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/hODJ53Pnca via @springfieldNL 58 minutes ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 NBA shuts down after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/2x37cZIQoZ via @usatoday 1 hour ago

