Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Daniele Rugani > Juventus' Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus' Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

WorldNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Juventus' Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirusCoronavirus has caused Serie A to be suspended until April 3 and Juventus have confirmed Daniele Rugani has contracted it. Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the club...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Fox Series Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Fox Series Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:34

 Fox Series Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus A crew member on the set of the upcoming science fiction crime drama, 'neXt,' has tested positive for coronavirus. According to 'The Chicago Tribune,' the crew member in question was a woman in her 50s from California. SAG-AFTRA, via 'PageSix'...

Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus [Video]NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Montana resident visiting Anne Arundel County tests positive for Coronavirus [Video]Montana resident visiting Anne Arundel County tests positive for Coronavirus

Montana resident visiting Anne Arundel County tests positive for Coronavirus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Juventus player Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus


Indian Express

Juventus soccer player Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Daniele Rugani, a 25-year-old defender for Italian soccer club Juventus, has won four Serie A titles and has played for the Italian national team.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_KaraboPhore

Karabo RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Juventus player Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus 5 seconds ago

ShillWave

Shill Wave 🌊💰 RT @Independent: Juventus player tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/xi4ATob9ec 39 seconds ago

KENWHUGHES

Ken Hughes RT @RT_com: BREAKING: Juventus player Daniele #Rugani tests positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/fNpKqFLAGb https://t.co/jlMD49cIwd 6 minutes ago

bolt_aky

Sanitize your Phone. Satay safe from CRONA RT @IExpressSports: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has become the first Serie A player to test positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/cn… 6 minutes ago

DrMarkBruceMD1

Dr Mark Bruce MD Italian soccer club Juventus announces defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/oGB8p7qvTR #FoxNews 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.