Juventus' Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Coronavirus has caused Serie A to be suspended until April 3 and Juventus have confirmed Daniele Rugani has contracted it. Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the club...
Fox Series Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus A crew member on the set of the upcoming science fiction crime drama, 'neXt,' has tested positive for coronavirus. According to 'The Chicago Tribune,' the crew member in question was a woman in her 50s from California. SAG-AFTRA, via 'PageSix'...