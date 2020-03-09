Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7 per cent at open

Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7 per cent at open

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
An early plunge of 7 per cent on Wall Street has triggered a trading halt as a sell-off slamming global markets continued.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears 02:26

 Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Markets Tanked Wednesday As Wall Street Realizes Coronavirus Is Here to Stay [Video]Markets Tanked Wednesday As Wall Street Realizes Coronavirus Is Here to Stay

Stocks are still tanking. At first, Wall Street said to buy-the-dip. Now, the future looks plain old bleak.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:01Published

Will Wall Street stay volatile amid coronavirus? [Video]Will Wall Street stay volatile amid coronavirus?

Michael Carlin from Henry+Horne Wealth Management sits down with ABC15 to discuss Wall Street's volatility among coronavirus fears.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Stocks plummet in early trading on Wall Street following steep falls overseas as oil price plunge worsens economic fears

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plummet in early trading on Wall Street following steep falls overseas as oil price plunge worsens economic fears.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphThe Age

Global stocks rattled; trading halted at Wall Street

The benchmark US crude price was down over 20 per cent to hit their lowest levels since 2016. They were down as much as 30 per cent earlier.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PramodGoa

Pramod Acharya RT @CNBCTV18Live: #Breaking | Trading on Wall Street halted for 15 minutes after S&P 500 fell 7% & enters Dow in bear market territory http… 1 minute ago

BrianFreed1

Brian Freed RT @ResisterForever: Trading halted on Wall Street after stock plunge triggers 'circuit breaker' https://t.co/j9X34s1r08 3 minutes ago

HarryWisdom9

Harry Wisdom RT @CNN: "The markets are going to be just fine," President Trump told reporters Thursday. His comments came after Wall Street experienced… 6 minutes ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @NBCNews: Trading halted on Wall Street after S&P drops 7%. https://t.co/rXcgE3XLvl 7 minutes ago

CityNewsMTL

CityNews Montreal Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open https://t.co/n2trj5bz98 7 minutes ago

zydecotil2

Garth RT @johnastoehr: 3. As I was waiting for my Dunkin this morning, ABC News broke into its regular programming with a special report. Wall St… 7 minutes ago

getupradiomedia

News Media Central Stock trading temporarily halted on Wall Street after market plunge; S&P 500 falls 7% https://t.co/KRcGRsheXF 7 minutes ago

getupradiomedia

News Media Central Wall Street halted trading for a second time this week after the S&P 500 plunged 7%, setting off an automatic 15-mi… https://t.co/sa8qCtfg5Q 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.