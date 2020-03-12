Global  

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Trudeau’s office said on Thursday night that Sophie Grşgoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.
News video: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:24

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms [Video]Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Tory MP Extends Kind Words To Trudeau Amid Coronavirus Scare [Video]Tory MP Extends Kind Words To Trudeau Amid Coronavirus Scare

Alberta MP Dane Lloyd extends "heartfelt prayers to the prime minister and his family" in a speech in the House of Commons.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:01Published


Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, tests positive for coronavirus

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain Tested for Coronavirus as Preventive Measure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, have reportedly quarantined themselves after she started exhibiting symptoms...
