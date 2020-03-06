Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The Walt Disney Company > News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early

News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Some happier news amid the coronavirus "challenging times." Disney's "Frozen 2" will come to its streaming site three months early this weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Personal trainer gets skin removal surgery after 240 pound weight loss [Video]Personal trainer gets skin removal surgery after 240 pound weight loss

Meet the newly-certified personal trainer who was eating nearly 8,000 calories a day before losing 240 pounds in a single year and getting his excess skin removed."On March 20th 2017 I was 450 pounds,"..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Innovative bridge built vertically, unfolds like an umbrella [Video]Innovative bridge built vertically, unfolds like an umbrella

VIENNA — Researchers have demonstrated a futuristic bridge-building technique that allows the structure to unfold like an umbrella to the length of its span. This new technique is cost-effective,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney sends ‘Frozen 2’ to streaming for housebound families

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The VergeengadgetReuters India

'Frozen 2' Will Premiere on Disney+ Three Months Early

Disney is doing something really awesome to provide families with some joy amid the coronavirus outbreak. Frozen 2 is going to be released on the streaming...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •engadgetBelfast TelegraphJust JaredReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soccerm00956420

soccerman News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early Some happier news amid the coron… https://t.co/fhyzAW2NtP 10 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe News to smile about: ‘Frozen 2’ coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early https://t.co/MDAxCgvut1 https://t.co/AQVSmApmoI 24 minutes ago

mnatalieee_

natalie RT @elpasotimes: News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early https://t.co/F7v6oI90fC 25 minutes ago

elpasotimes

El Paso Times News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early https://t.co/F7v6oI90fC 55 minutes ago

loganjudith4

JudithLogan News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early https://t.co/igAHmCKay5 2 hours ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early https://t.co/oGNV7J7TZC https://t.co/wjwz6aSoun 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.