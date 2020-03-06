soccerman News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early Some happier news amid the coron… https://t.co/fhyzAW2NtP 10 minutes ago Times of News Europe News to smile about: ‘Frozen 2’ coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early https://t.co/MDAxCgvut1 https://t.co/AQVSmApmoI 24 minutes ago natalie RT @elpasotimes: News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early https://t.co/F7v6oI90fC 25 minutes ago El Paso Times News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early https://t.co/F7v6oI90fC 55 minutes ago JudithLogan News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early https://t.co/igAHmCKay5 2 hours ago voiceofthehwy News to smile about: 'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ this Sunday, three months early https://t.co/oGNV7J7TZC https://t.co/wjwz6aSoun 2 hours ago