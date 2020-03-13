Coronavirus: Australia v New Zealand one-day and T20 series postponed

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday, all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for...
Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time' The actor and his wife Rita Wilson recently entered isolation after being diagnosed with the virus whilst in Australia, and Tom has now taken..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:52Published
According to a report in ‘ESPNCricinfo’, a three-match T20 International series that was scheduled in New Zealand after the ODI series in Australia also... Hindu Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Reuters •News24 •DNA