Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New Zealand > Coronavirus: Australia v New Zealand one-day and T20 series postponed

Coronavirus: Australia v New Zealand one-day and T20 series postponed

BBC News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Two one-day internationals and three T20 games between Australia and New Zealand are postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus 01:57

 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday, all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: National Guard, Health Care Set Up Drive-Thru Testing In New Rochelle [Video]

Coronavirus Update: National Guard, Health Care Set Up Drive-Thru Testing In New Rochelle

New York has surpassed Washington to become the state with the most cases in the country as New Rochelle’s one-mile containment zone readies for more infection testing. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:45Published
Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time' [Video]

Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time'

Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time' The actor and his wife Rita Wilson recently entered isolation after being diagnosed with the virus whilst in Australia, and Tom has now taken..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Australia vs New Zealand series called off

According to a report in ‘ESPNCricinfo’, a three-match T20 International series that was scheduled in New Zealand after the ODI series in Australia also...
Hindu Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersNews24DNA

Family-first Warriors may not stay in Australia beyond this week

The Warriors have been forced to stay in Australia after the New Zealand coronavirus travel ban was put in place.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NilNews4

Nil News Coronavirus: Australia-New Zealand series postponed as Black Caps rush home https://t.co/qr4vgTGqmt https://t.co/MWE0m4rloT 34 seconds ago

JrkwNick

nick-jrKw RT @FOXFOOTBALL: ‼️ BREAKING ‼️ @WgtnPhoenixFC will be forced to play the remainder of their @ALeague games on Australian shores after New… 56 seconds ago

macb_sharni

Sharni77 @RonniSalt @noplaceforsheep Australia’s response to Coronavirus? Hoard toilet paper and pray... New Zealand’s respo… https://t.co/EERqnfJ6eR 11 minutes ago

radionz

RNZ The Warriors NRL squad will remain in Australia this week following the new travel restrictions imposed by the New… https://t.co/ePMveSt09x 16 minutes ago

COVID_Australia

COVID19 Australia An Australian man visiting New Zealand says he has tested positive for #coronavirus and is now self-isolating in a… https://t.co/SEeozooREk 25 minutes ago

FaineBlackadder

💦🐟 Duchess of Union Thugs🐟 💦 RT @australian: #BREAKING New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces it will enforce 'the toughest border restrictions of anyone i… 29 minutes ago

wfinalle57

Wes Finalle "...senior officials from the Western “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance including the US, Canada, New Zealand, Aust… https://t.co/Onx6eYf4sc 34 minutes ago

philthy006

Phabulous RT @CDurkinFOX: BREAKING: the New Zealand cricket team heading home. Remainder of the ODI series with Australia has been called off as NZ G… 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.