Three American troops wounded in rocket attack in Iraq, U.S. official says

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Three U.S. troops have been wounded in a rocket attack in Iraq on the same base where Iran-backed militia struck on Wednesday, killing two Americans and a British soldier, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday.
News video: Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack 01:08

 Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials. This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire [Video]

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire

Camp Taji hit for the second time this week, days after a similar attack killed two US troops and a British soldier.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:34Published
U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad [Video]

U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad

U.S. aircraft targeted an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blames for a major rocket attack a day earlier that killed two American troops and a British soldier. Iraqi authorities are decrying the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Three U.S. troops wounded in renewed rocket attacks on Iraq's Taji base

Three American troops and several Iraqi forces were wounded on Saturday in the second major rocket attack in the past week on an Iraqi base north of Baghdad,...
Reuters

U.S., British troops killed in rocket attack on Iraq base, officials say

At least three people were killed, including two U.S. service members, in a rocket attack in Iraq, a U.S. official said Wednesday.
CBC.ca


