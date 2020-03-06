Iran coronavirus death toll rises by nearly 100 to 611
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran rose on Saturday to 611, up nearly 100 from a day earlier, state TV said, while Tehran's governor-general denied plans to impose a lockdown on the capital.
Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK. The 10 patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.
Medical experts and the Government are still attempting to contain the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in the UK rose to more than 300 and the death toll reached four. As of 9am on Monday,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Iran has seen the highest number of cases and deaths due to coronavirus outside of China, now they are facing problems with Islamic burial tradition and... HNGN Also reported by •Reuters •Hindu •Eurasia Review